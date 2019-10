The FourTe Guitar Ensemble will perform a guitar recital of music composed by Antonio Vivaldi, Georg Phillip Telemann and Luigi Boccherini at St Catherine of Italy church, Valletta, today at 12.30pm.

The ensemble consists of four classical guitarists – Evan Plumpton, Sean Anastasi, Steve Galea and Mariah Farrugia. An €8 donation will be requested for admission. To reserve tickets, e-mail baroccomalta@gmail.com or call 7968 0952.