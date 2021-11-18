Football old-timers in Malta remember with a sense of nostalgia the days when football matches were played in the morning.

These matches were played in stadia such as the Empire Stadium at Gżira, Pace Grasso in Paola and recently even at the Centenary Stadium.

Whilst talking to people who have been watching football for a long time, many mention that after attending Sunday morning mass they used to flock to the Stadium to see their favourite team and then return home after to enjoy a Sunday meal with the family.

The morning game was associated with lower division football and supporters at times taunted their adversaries by chanting ‘għal filgħodu’ which literally meant for the morning, highlighting the fact that the relegated teams would have to play in the morning.

