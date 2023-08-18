Andriy Lunin will continue in goal for Real Madrid this weekend despite Kepa Arrizabalaga’s loan move from Chelsea, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

Ukrainian Lunin played in Real’s 2-0 victory at Athletic Bilbao in their opening game of the La Liga season last weekend, after first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was ruled out for the majority of the campaign with an anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered in training.

Ancelotti said before that match that he had faith in Lunin despite the 24-year-old’s lack of experience, but he has since signed Arrizabalaga until the end of the season.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com