Forty years after the immortal manga masterpiece Lupin the Third: The Castle of Cagliostro, the world’s most famous thief returns to the cinema with a spectacular new film, together with his inseparable Fiat 500.

Paying homage to the iconic Italian yellow car driven by Arsène Lupin and his gang, the Abarth brand was an official partner in an event held at The Space Odeon in Milan, with its 595 model – an ideal expression of performance and style – dominating the yellow carpet at the cinema’s entrance.

Monkey Punch’s love of the yellow Fiat 500 is legendary, and has been gloriously revived by director Takashi Yamazaki in his Lupin III – The First. After all, the Abarth 595 represents the most technologically advanced and assertive version of that car, just like this new film and its full CGI graphic design, distributed by Anime Factory.

As from this month, spectators will be able to thrill to a new Lupin story, set in Paris, Mexico and Brazil, featuring an outrageous treasure hunt on board the iconic 500.

The Abarth 595 Turismo boasts outstanding performance levels. Under the bonnet lies a 165 HP engine with a weight/power ratio of 6.3 kg/HP and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. Inside the cockpit, the seats are in Abarth leather, stylishly finished and full of appeal, perfectly in tone with the elegance of the 595 Turismo.

Numerous elements emphasize the sporting soul of the 595 Turismo and contribute to providing the maximum in driving experience, in the grand Italian tradition of granturismo motoring. A superbly balanced trim, combining its sporting DNA with luxury.