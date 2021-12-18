A factory worker was grievously hurt on Saturday morning when his hand got caught in a conveyor belt.
The 27-year-old, who is from Mali and lives from Luqa, was injured at 11am while working at the Valletta Road, Luqa factory.
He was given medical treatment at the factory and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for further treatment.
The police said that they are investigating the case further.
