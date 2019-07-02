The biggest number of social security beneficiaries in recent years hailed from Luqa, with other localities from the Southern Harbour district also topping the list.

In a comprehensive publication issued by the National Statistics Office, outlining the situation regarding social protection in 2016, it emerged there were 165,815 persons who received some form of benefit.

This translated to about 36 per cent of the entire population, with more than half of these recipients being female. Over three-quarters of the €1.7 billion budget for social protection in 2016 was spent on old age and health benefits.

According to the NSO’s report, in 2016, the locality with the largest proportion of beneficiaries was Luqa (533 persons per 1,000 inhabitants), 39 more persons than second-highest, Floriana (494 persons per 1,000 population), with Valletta (477 persons per 1,000 population) placing third.

At the other end of the scale, Swieqi ranked lowest among the 68 localities, with only 196 persons receiving a social benefit for every 1,000 of its inhabitants. The NSO researchers also pointed out that the presence of institutional homes for the elderly in certain localities may have had an effect on the data.

On year-on-year changes, the NSO data showed that between 2008 and 2016, social security beneficiaries gradually rose by 13.4 per cent.

All six districts registered an increase in beneficiaries with the Northern (5,000) and Northern Harbour (4,286) districts displaying the largest rises, the statistics office said.

According to the publication, more than half (54.6 per cent) of Malta’s 2016 social protection outlay was made up of cash benefits which are not subject to means-testing.

In the year under review, beneficiaries received an average of €4,823 in social security benefits.

The Northern Harbour district listed the highest average social security benefits per beneficiary at €5,239, while the Northern district registered the lowest amount. Beneficiaries residing in this district received an average of €4,181 in social security benefits.

At a local level, social expenditure ranged from an average of €6,921 paid to Gudja recipients to €2,832 received by beneficiaries living in Għaxaq.