A 56-year-old man was grievously injured after being trapped between a garage door and a vehicle in Luqa.
The police said the accident happened at 6.30pm on Wednesday on Triq Ġwann Mamo.
In a statement on Thursday, the police said a Tata vehicle had rolled down a ramp, trapping a man against a garage door.
He was given medical assistance on site and rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us