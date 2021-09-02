A 56-year-old man was grievously injured after being trapped between a garage door and a vehicle in Luqa.

The police said the accident happened at 6.30pm on Wednesday on Triq Ġwann Mamo.

In a statement on Thursday, the police said a Tata vehicle had rolled down a ramp, trapping a man against a garage door.

He was given medical assistance on site and rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.