A road widening project between Luqa and Qormi has been completed, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said on Friday.

Announcing the completion of the project on Facebook, Borg said that with an investment of over €9.5million, the route was now far more efficient.

Infrastructure Malta has doubling the width of the main road, with works having first started back in April last year.

The project includes new crash barriers, LED lighting, footpaths, safer bus lay-bys, landscaped areas and a one-kilometre segregated cycle track which will link with the cycle lane introduced in Aviation Avenue.

A number of trees had also been planted, Borg said, thanking the roads agency staff.