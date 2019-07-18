Luqa road now includes a rainwater harvesting system, new bus stops and better pedestrian access following a €2 million reconstruction project.

The 1km road which connects Santa Luċija and Luqa has had its dual carriageway rebuilt and its junctions upgraded. Approach lanes for a roundabout have also been improved for easier access to and from Santa Lucija.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said the Ministry was not only investing in safe and quality infrastructure but also infrastructure for those using alternative means of transport. He was speaking at the official opening of the road.

“The Luqa Road project is another example that shows that the way we are planning and implementing our infrastructure is holistic,” said Minister Borg.

As part of the Santa Lucija Underpass Project, a new cycling and walking track at Luqa Road will soon be extended by over one kilometre along the northbound carriageway of Santa Lucija Avenue (Addolorata Hill), towards Marsa.

At Marsa, this track will be connected to other cycle lanes and footpaths that the agency is building around the Marsa Junction Project flyovers. This will provide a safe walking and cycling route connecting Paola, Tarxien, Santa Luċija and the Marsa Sports Grounds area.

Dr Borg explained that apart from the structural changes to this road, the roundabouts at its ends have also been redesigned and rebuilt. Safe facilities such as new bus stops, pelican pedestrian crossings, better lighting and a crash barrier system have also been introduced.

Video: Infrastructure Malta

Before building new road foundations, Infrastructure Malta laid a new underground potable water pipeline and several internet and telecommunications cable ducts, to improve the quality of these services to families and businesses in nearby localities. Infrastructure Malta also introduced a 1.8 kilometre rainwater catchement system.

In the coming weeks Infrastructure Malta will be planting 175 trees along the sides of this road as part of the €1 million investment announced earlier this week, towards a more beautiful and greener urban environment, he said.

“Our vision for our country is for people to have the best quality of life possible. That is why we are working on every level, even by regularising different means and sectors in transport while making our country greener with more trees, with more greening in the urban environment, and with efficient roads reducing emissions. We want to lead towards more positive change as befits our country and all Maltese and Gozitan people,” concluded Dr Borg.

€2 million reconstruction of Luqa road. Photo: Infrastructure Malta