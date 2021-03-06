Luqa St Andrews won the inaugural edition of the BOV National Amateur League after beating Melita 2-1 in the Championship Play-offs final at the Victor Tedesco Stadium in Ħamrun.

In a game of three penalties, it was the southerners who prevailed as they proved too strong for the previously unbeaten Melita, who will rue their 1-1 draw against Mgarr.

It was Luqa who were the more dominant side in the opening minutes, pushing more men into their opponents’ half.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta