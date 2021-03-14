Luqa St Andrews will be playing in next season’s Challenge League for the first time in 45 years after earning promotion as champions with a 2-1 win over Melita in the Championship playoffs last weekend at the Victor Tedesco Stadium.

Luqa were the last group winners from the three National Amateur League sections but made up for it in the round-robin playoffs against Mgarr United and eventually Melita in the final.

Following their victory, the club had said in a post on their social media that the success “was not a flash-in-the-pan occurrence, but an accumulation of years of work by various people”.

