In the Forties, clubs could enter their reserves in the lower divisions of the league.

These teams competed neck and neck with bone-fide Second Division clubs for the honours.

However, the rules stated that they could not win promotion to a higher division. This system may seem cumbersome, but it had its advantages.

First of all, it gave the senior clubs an excellent opportunity to blood new players in the hustle and bustle of league football and it made the competition much more interesting.

The 1947-48 Second Division League was the last one under these rules.

