The Water Services Corporation has issued a tender for to reconstruct the Luqa Potable Water Reservoir.

The reservoir is over 5,000 square meters in area and supplies water to Qormi, Ħamrun and Marsa, with a capacity of around 30 million litres of water.

The WSC said that although the current structure still fully serves its purpose, it has structural issues that date back to 2004.

The works will mainly involve the demolition of the existing roof and reinstatement with prefabricated structures. Works are expected to take around five months.



The corporation said it is currently regenerating some of the island’s “crucial” water infrastructure as part of its long term strategy to ensure adequate reserves.



Works to bypass the Luqa reservoir have already been completed and an in-house pressure management system has been commissioned to feed the area directly from the Qrendi reservoir.



The tender document can be accessed here.