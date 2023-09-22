The new 60-metre tunnel at the Luqa/Qormi connection has finally been opened, Infrastructure Malta announced on Friday.

The tunnel offers motorists an uninterrupted link from Santa Santa Luċija and Marsa towards Luqa and Qormi, underneath what used to be known as the Dinitrol roundabout.

Roads Agency Infrastructure Malta announced its opening through a Facebook post, using the taglines #infrastructure4Dpeople and #infrastructure4U.

All roads around the Luqa junction, Kirkop tunnels and airport intersection are now accessible in their permanent direction.

The Luqa Junction Project offers two uninterrupted lanes from l-Avjazzjoni Avenue towards Il-Kunsill Tal-Ewropa Road, two uninterrupted lanes from Il-Kunsill Tal-Ewropa Road towards L-Avjazzjoni Avenue, a continuous route from L-Avjazzjoni Avenue towards Qormi, a single lane flyover connecting San Tumas Road and Il-Kunsill Tal-Ewropa Road with l-Avjazzjoni Avenue, Kirkop tunnels and airport intersection.

The project is an €11million investment to replace this locality’s principal roundabout with a multi-level junction facilitating quicker and safer connections between Qormi, Luqa, Santa Luċia, Marsa, Gudja, the airport and the Kirkop tunnels.

It incorporates pathways, pedestrian crossings and a new segregated cycling and pedestrian path along Il-Kunsill Tal-Ewropa Road. It was also co-financed by European funds from the Connecting Europe Facility, and was hit by several delays in the various stages.

The roadworks began last September and included a one-lane tunnel and a one-lane flyover.