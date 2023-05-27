Luton completed a fairytale journey to the Premier League after beating Coventry on penalties in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday.
The Hatters secured a fourth promotion in 10 seasons 6-5 in the shootout after the sides were tied at 1-1 after 120 minutes.
Financial experts estimate promotion to world football’s most watched league to be worth around £170 million ($210 million) for a club that have been through turmoil since they last played in the top flight 31 years ago.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us