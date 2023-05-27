Luton completed a fairytale journey to the Premier League after beating Coventry on penalties in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday.

The Hatters secured a fourth promotion in 10 seasons 6-5 in the shootout after the sides were tied at 1-1 after 120 minutes.

Financial experts estimate promotion to world football’s most watched league to be worth around £170 million ($210 million) for a club that have been through turmoil since they last played in the top flight 31 years ago.

