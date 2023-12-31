Luton captain Tom Lockyer says he will meet with health specialists in the new year to decide on his future in football.

The 29-year-old Wales defender suffered a cardiac arrest during a Premier League match against Bournemouth on December 16.

He was discharged from hospital after having an implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted — a small device used to treat people with dangerously abnormal heart rhythms.

The defender previously had surgery to correct an atrial fibrillation after collapsing during Luton’s Championship play-off final win against Coventry in May, which the club said was an unrelated issue.

“I will be doing whatever I can in whichever ways are possible to help the gaffer (manager) and the club,” Lockyer said on social media on Sunday.

