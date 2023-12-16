The English Premier League match between Bournemouth and Luton was suspended after 65 minutes of play after Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch for a second time this year.

The Luton captain suffered a health scare during the Championship play-off final back in May and had to be stretchered off at Wembley.

And history worryingly repeated itself at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Lockyer went down with a head injury in the second half of the Premier League clash. His manager Rob Edwards ran onto the pitch and took the rest of his side away as paramedics rushed to the scene.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com