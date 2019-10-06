Tens of thousands packed into Valletta last night for the 14th edition of Notte Bianca, Malta’s biggest annual arts and culture festival.

The stunning Valletta cityscape was embellished with a spectacular celebration, with many places open to the public free of charge. Music, dance, theatre, visual arts and literary events were held in almost every street corner of the capital, from City Gate to Fort St Elmo.

State palaces and museums opened their doors to delight patrons with visual art exhibitions and theatre performances. Streets and piazzas were transformed into venues for open-air theatrics and concerts, while many cafes and restaurants extended their hours.