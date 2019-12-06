The European Parliament Information Office (EPIO) Malta and Spazju Kreattiv are organising Lux Film Days at Valletta’s creativity centre this weekend.

God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya will be shown at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema tomorrow at 6pm.

What happens when a woman takes part in a race traditionally reserved for men and manages to get hold of a holy cross that an Orthodox priest throws into a river?

Petrunya does precisely that and enrages both the men and the priest, who draws the police into the case. Although not initially a feminist, Petrunya refuses to give in to demands that she return the cross and fights for equal rights.

“Why don’t I have the right to a year of good fortune?” she asks referring to the ‘prize’ for the winner of the contest.

The film is being screened in Macedonian with English subtitles.

Mads Brügger’s documentary Cold Case Hammarskjold will be shown at the cinema tomorrow at 8.30pm.

The film sheds light on the mystery surrounding the death of Swedish UN Secretary General Dag Hammarskjöld in a suspicious 1961 plane crash.

He was on his way to ceasefire negotiations to try to resolve a conflict in Katanga, Congo, in which significant economic interests were at stake.

Hammarskjöld was a progressive politician who wanted to prevent Western countries like Britain and France from reinstating their influence in Africa, after colonies had gained independence.

The film is in English.

The Realm will be shown at the cinema on Sunday at 8.30pm.

How far will someone go to hold on to power? This adrenaline-charged thriller deals with political corruption. It tells the story of the demise of a successful politician and his fiefdom, which had looked destined to last forever.

The film is in Spanish with English subtitles.

Entrance is free but booking is required. For reservations, visit www.kreattivitv.org or call 2122 3200.