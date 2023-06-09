Luxembourg’s coach Luc Holtz heaped praised on the Malta national team as his side will host Michele Marcolini’s selection at the Stade de Luxembourg, tonight (kick-off: 8.15pm).
The Luxembourg and Malta teams – ranked 91st and 172nd respectively – will rub shoulders in an international friendly that will serve as a preparation ahead of next week’s European qualifications.
While Malta will face two tough tasks in England and Ukraine, Luxembourg will take on Liechtenstein and Bosnia-Herzegovina.
More details on SportsDesk.
