Luxembourg’s coach Dan Santos has selected his players as his side will travel over to our islands to rub shoulders with the Malta women’s national team in two international friendlies.

The matches will be played on February 17 and February 20 with Malta set to make their debut under the new guidance of coach Manuela Tesse.

Luxembourg’s squad is mostly composed by domestic-based players, including representatives of champions Racing FC Union Luxembourg.

More details on SportsDesk.