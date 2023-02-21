The Malta women’s national team wrapped up their February international window duties with two victories over Luxembourg.

Yesterday, Manuela Tesse’s side followed up Friday’s win with a 3-1 victory that will serve as a boost injection ahead of September’s debut in the Nations League.

Under the guidance of the former Italy international, Malta scored five goals in two games but could have easily found the net on more occasions having dominated 118th-ranked Luxembourg over the 180 minutes of play.

For Emma Lipman, who captained the side in the first game, these two victories were the perfect start as 88th-ranked Malta ushered into a new era.

“It was great to get back together,” Lipman told the Times of Malta.

