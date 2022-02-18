The Louis Borg Cup tips off for the men’s team on Friday with a pair of preliminary games at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion as BUPA Luxol face Depiro BC, and Starlites Naxxar play Gzira Athleta.

Luxol have struggled this season but with the league still very close in terms of the final playoff spots, the side’s 92-75 win over Mellieha Libertas over the weekend has kept them in contention.

Speaking to the Times of Malta ahead of the cup game against Depiro on Friday, Luxol coach Duncan Fenech said his side’s objective is always to get to the final.

