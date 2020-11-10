Game day two from the BOV Men’s League brought the first wins for BUPA Luxol and Hibernians while Starlites GiG took a solitary early campaign leading spot when they remained as the only unbeaten side in the table.
In the first match, BUPA Luxol banked on a superior third quarter performance where they managed to open a double-digit lead over Mellieħa Libertas Spalding which was then extended to 69-46 midway in the final quarter.
Although Mellieħa regrouped their efforts and staged a late run, this was not enough to topple Luxol who missed a series of shots from the charity line in the final stages of the encounter.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
