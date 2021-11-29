Luxol St Andrews and University of Malta maintained their 100 per cent record in the Enemed Futsal League as they registered important wins against their respective opponents.

Valletta Futsal remained in touch with the front-runners after a great victory they breezed past Żurrieq while St Georges celebrated their first points of the season after a dramatic win against Marsaskala Futsal.

Luxol notched their fifth win of the season after seeing off Mellieħa 6-1.

The St Andrews outfit had their captain Mark Zammit scoring a brace while Carl Azzopardi, Nathan Cope, Everton Veve, and Marwan Telisi were also on target.

Mellieħa reduced the score through Andrew Abela.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta