Luxol St Andrews and University of Malta booked their place in the E & L Futsal Trophy as they eased past their respective opponents in the semifinal of this competition.

Luxol saw off St George’s 8-3 in a match which they dominated from start to finish.

Everton Veve, Andy Mangion and Nathan Cope scored a brace while Mark Zammit and Matthew Attard also put their names on the score sheet.

Karl Luke Schembri and Herbert Spiteri were on the mark for St George’s, the former scoring a brace.

University of Malta dominated the second semifinal against Siġġiewi Futsal winning 10-2. The Universitarians showed an aggressive approach which stunned their opponents who tried to defend boldly.

