Luxol and Valletta will face each other in the Enemed Futsal Premier League final as they saw off their respective opponents in the semi-finals.

Luxol St Andrews had a comfortable outing against Ta’ Xbiex Futsal after winning 6-0 and register a 12-1 aggregate score.

Gabriel Dobre’s boys were in fine form as Matthew Attard and Everton Veve notched a brace each while Maicon da Silva Gaiewski and Mark Zammit also put their names on the scoresheet.

Valletta found the going tough against University of Malta in the other semi-final although in the end they still won 2-1 for a 6-5 aggregate scoreline.

The Citizens had a better performance following the 4-4 draw in the first leg and used their experience to score in crucial moments of the match.

