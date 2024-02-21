In a gameday divided into two days, Caffe Moak Luxol made the most out of Starlites’ week off to draw level on 19 points at the top of the standings with a solid victory over Hibernians on Monday.

Depiro remain at arm’s length of the leading duo, two points away after Fusion Quest could not honour their fixture on Saturday, leading to a walk-over.

Unfortunately, this was the bottom side’s second unfulfilled fixture, having already gone through the same in December against Starlites.

With seven gamedays to go until the postseason, Fusion are six points below third-placed Depiro on 11 points which means any chance of a qualification for them will likely be over. Meanwhile, Hibernians are just a point above Fusion and it will take an impressive turnaround to give the finals any difference.

