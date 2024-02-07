Caffe Moak Luxol made the most of their week’s break in the MAPFRE MSV Life Women's League to get back to winning ways with an 11-point victory over high-flying Depiro on Saturday.

In a fixture between two title-chasing sides, the Violets made a dent in the Mtarfa side’s winning streak to keep them in contention for first place.

Later in the day, leaders Starlites JSD broke little sweat to cast aside Fusion Quest.

CAFFE MOAK LUXOL 67

DEPIRO 56

(18-14, 18-13, 13-16, 18-13)

Luxol’s Nolene Vella made up for a quiet outing against Starlites with double digits this time around in a team-leading 15 points-six rebounds-four steals performance.

The Violets guard kickstarted the game’s scoring with a three-pointer 40 seconds into proceedings.

