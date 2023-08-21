Less than 24 hours after the announcement of Malta international point guard Nathan Xuereb, Luxol Basketball Club unveiled three new players from their squad when they confirmed previous reports about Tariq Woody and small forward Nikola Jovanovic, while also bringing Belgian guard Gael Hulsen back to Malta.

The club issued a statement on their socials on Monday to show off their new signings.

“Luxol Basketball Club are delighted to announce the signing of three players consisting of Tariq Woody, Gael Hulsen, and Nikola Jovanovic,” the statement read.

“Tariq (Woody) is a promising 23-year-old centre right out of Fairmont State University who is looking forward to his first professional experience overseas.

“Gael (Hulsen) is returning back to our shores following various basketball experiences throughout Europe. Having already played in Malta in 2019, the experienced Belgian guard should be a great fit for our team!"

