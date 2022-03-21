Luxol St Andrews strengthened their place at the top of the Enemed Futsal Premier League after a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Xbiex.

This was the champions’ 13th win of the season with Ta’ Xbiex suffering their fifth defeat. Gia Nikvashvili scored a hat-trick with Maicon adding another one for the St Andrews side. On the other hand, Stefi Cale and Jonathan Caruana kept Ta’ Xbiex in the match till the end.

University of Malta registered a comfortable 8-2 win over Mellieħa. This was an important win for the students who are vying for a top four finish in the standings.

Guillherme Fonseca netted a hat-trick with Jean Noel Azzopardi, Essa Benatiya, Cleavin Portelli, Paul Scerri and Mohammed Elamari also on target.

