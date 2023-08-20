The summer transfer season always brings with it a number of announcements that spark excitement and while last season’s move for Malta captain David Bugeja to Mellieha Libertas was one of the highlights, Luxol BC’s announcement on Sunday confirming the signing of Malta international guard Nathan Xuereb is no less exciting.

Xuereb who has now become a staple in the Malta National Team under coach Alan Walls joins coach Duncan Fenech’s squad which looks to be pushing towards a better run this coming season after making the playoffs but falling at the initial round.

“Luxol Basketball Club is thrilled to announce the signing of guard Nathan Xuereb,” a club statement read.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...

