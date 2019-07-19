SUMMARY

Luxol St.Andrews (Malta) ….. 5

FC Fiorentino (San Marino) .. 0

A flawless Luxol Futsal side claimed their first three points in this UEFA Futsal Champions League Preliminary Round Group F by comfortably beating FC Fiorentino from San Marino 5-0.

Luxol enjoyed a lot of possession in the early stages of the game, creating countless chances but found the going pretty tough as the opposing keeper was in good form to stop the Maltese Champions from being more rampant from very early in the game.

Deadlock was broken midway through the first half (10:18) with opener for the Maltese outfit following a blazing shot from distance by Slovenian Dejan Bizjak finding the bottom corner.

Just one second before the interval Everton Veve doubled the lead with a low close range shot beating San Marino keeper Protti to make it 2-0.

One minute and sixteen seconds in the second period, Luxol increased their lead to three, as Maicon was first to pounce from a mistake at the back as the Maltese side ran riot.

The start of the second 20 minutes was clearly the best period for the Maltese Champions in this opener as around a minute later, an unmarked Celino Alves poked home from close range to make it four.

Luxol completed the scoring with fifth and final goal on the half hour with a brace for Everton Veve, finding the net with a powerful low effort from inside the area, to make the final score, Luxol 5-0 FC Fiorentino.

On Thursday a more daunting task presents itself to Luxol as they take on Moldova Champions Dinamo Chisinau in what could be defined as a decider of who wins this group and subsequently progresses to the Prague Main Round in October.

Luxol: Kenneth Rakvaag, Celino Alves (1), Maicon (1), Leanderson, Emil Raducu. Also in action :- Dragan Obradovic, Dejan Bizjak (1), Nick Delre, Everton Veve (2), GianCarlo Sammut, Mark Zammit (capt), Andy Mangion, Marwan Telisi, Zvezdan Vukovic.

FC Fiorentino: Protti, Busignani, Pasqualini, Franciosi (capt), Belloni. Also in action :- Macaluso, Paoletti, Gabrieli, Tura, D.Maiani, Righi, Di Paolo, Carlini, Giacobbi.