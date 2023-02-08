Cafe Moak Luxol took the spoils from their game against Starlites FIJO. This was a clash between the two sides at the top of the standings and whose outcome was to determine who will take sole leadership after game day 9.

Finally, it was Luxol who emerged winners and now look well poised to have a better chance to win the regular season and notch a direct route to the playoffs finals.

This was a game of different facets with Luxol taking command of the initial quarter, also opening a momentary double-digit lead. But then Starlites gradually neutralised their deficit and even managed to open a maximum five-point lead midway through the second quarter.

Luxol recovered a bit and managed to go in for the interval enjoying a slender one-point lead. This marginal buffer was ever-present for the good part of the third quarter until a late Luxol eight-point streak helped to a 46-37 lead with one quarter to go.

The Violets kept their rhythm for the first part of the final rubber as they outscored their opponents and increased their lead to 16 points, 59-43.

