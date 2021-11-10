Caffe Moak Luxol 57

Starlites Naxxar 53

(11-14, 13-8, 18-13, 15-18)

A very balanced match ended with Caffe Moak Luxol just edging past Starlites Naxxar to register their first league win whilst the latter are still searching for their first league victory after two game days.

Two Starlites treys from Stephanie Davies and Cristina Curmi respectively replied to Luxol’s early lead after a tris of hoops shared between ex-Starlites Josephine Diaby and American guard Jennifer Oramas.

The Naxxar side kept a slight upper edge till the end of the first quarter as Mikela Riolo banged in two three-balls to lead her side to a slender 14-11 lead.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta