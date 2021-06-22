Luxol St Andrews are in the final of the FMA National League after seeing off Valletta Futsal 6-2 in the league decider played at the Corradino Pavillion on Monday.

It was an exceptional performance by the St Andrews outfit who held the initiative throughout the match.

This decider was played as Luxol St Andrews, Valletta and Swieqi United finished on equal points in the standings.

Gabriel Dobre’s troops showed the better ideas and established a double advantage courtesy of Maicon da Silva and Everton Veve.

