Luxol St Andrews continued to make a name for themselves in European competitions as the Malta champions brushed aside hosts KMF Proekt, of Macedonia, 5-0 to book their place in the Main Round of the UEFA Futsal Champions League.

Tuesday’s victory completed another remarkable achievement for Luxol St Andrews who surpassed the first phase of UEFA’s most prestigious competition in some style when they clinched their third successive victory in Group A.

A more impressive statistic for the Maltese side is that they completed their group commitments without conceding a single goal.

Luxol came into Tuesday’s decisive match in fine fettle after they had defeated Welsh side Cefn Druids 5-0 and then brushed aside Israel side Dolphins Ashdod 8-0 in their second match.

