Caffe Moak Luxol 54

Starlites Naxxar 48

(13-15, 8-13, 16-9, 17-11)

Caffe Moak Luxol and Starlites Naxxar faced each other in game two of the play-off semifinal series after that Luxol had taken a 1-0 lead with a double-digit win seven days earlier.

The pressure was clearly on Starlites’ side as they knew well enough that only a win could keep them alive in the series and force the deciding game three.

Starlites had an eight-point lead in the first half but then lost this advantage when they were hit with a combined 21-3 Luxol run, in between the end of the third and the start of the last quarter, which put the Violets 48-37 ahead and in a good position to register the final win.

The lead changed hands four times in the first quarter with both sides looking wary of each other given the importance of the game.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta