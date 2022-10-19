Caffe Moak Luxol 65

Hibernians 46

(16-11, 15-9, 18-12, 16-14)

The first minutes of the third consecutive meeting between Caffe Moak Luxol and Hibernians was a balanced affair with Hibs notching the first lead off an Anna Legarra hoop and a Naomi Farrugia trey, but Luxol did not take long to forge ahead after a 10-0 streak with five players each grabbing a bucket to help the Violets open a 14-5 early advantage.

A brace of Kelly Conti hoops did, momentarily, put the Paolites closer to their opponents. But Luxol managed to set off on a strong note in the second quarter and reached a double-digit lead as Mandy Mercieca, Cristina Sollami and Gladys Avila found their way to the basket.

Two Ashleigh van Vliet three balls tried to inspire Hibs to be more consistent at the offensive end.

Yet Luxol continued to have the upper edge and Josephine Diaby’s short-range buckets extended Luxol’s lead to 31-20 at the halftime mark.

Hibs did produce better play in the first part of the second half, albeit their efforts were still being neutralized at the opposite end until a late third quarter 7-0 run re-established Luxol’s control on the court and the latter were 49-32 ahead with ten minutes to go on the game clock.

Click here for full story