Hibernians 81

BUPA Luxol 84

(13-23, 20-25, 19-10, 29-31)

BUPA Luxol had to fight hard until the closing seconds of the game to progress to the next stage in the BOV Knock-Out competition.

Hibernians, similarly to what had happened only three days earlier in the league encounter against Starlites, staged another second-half comeback only to fall just short at the end.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta