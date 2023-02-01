Caffe Moak Luxol beat Hibernians to stay top of the MSV Life Women League standings.

Joint leaders Starlites FIJO however, made a statement win against Fusion Quest as the battle for this season’s playoffs continued over the weekend.

Hibernians had a good start in the game as they practically led all throughout the first quarter.

After a Kirsty Caruana initial jump shot, the Paolites had further hoops from the returning Ashleigh van Vliet and the American Kenyotta Jenkins, the latter also returning for Hibs after playing with them last season.

Van Vliet played all the game’s minutes and had an impressive tally of 17 rebounds as well as six assists and 7 points (at 33% accuracy). On the other hand, Jenkins had the best efficiency ratio for Hibs as she netted 20 points, shooting at 40%, as well as 10 boards and two blocked shots.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...