Luxol St Andrews Futsal Club were pitted against Spanish giants Barcelona for the second consecutive time as UEFA made its draws for the Main Round of the Futsal Champions League on Wednesday.

The Malta championships were drawn in Group 2 against number-two ranked Barcelona, Belgium’s RSC Anderlecht Futsal, and Serbian side KMF Loznica-Grad 2018 who will also serve as hosts to the group throughout the round between October 24-29.

This means the now-ranked 10th side in Europe will be taking things overseas after having hosted their group last season – one which saw them finish second to Barca and head into the Elite Round.

