The first rubber between Mellieħa and Depiro was a balanced one with Mellieħa enjoying the early leads with Julian Brooks working hard under both boards and Vukasin Jandric finding space to be effective at the offensive end.

A late 9-3 run helped Depiro to close off the first quarter with a four-point margin, 22-18, when they had their import duo grabbing most of the points.

In this regard, Depiro introduced new signing TJ Atwood in lieu of Marlon Sierra.

Atwood, a 6’6 swingman who played for Lamar University in the NCAA Division 1 and had signed a contract with the Danish top division side Svendborg Rabbits last summer, had a positive debut and even ended as the game’s top point-getter.

The 23-year-old from Beaumont, Texas, who had suffered a season-long injury during his junior year with the Lamar Cardinals, was also given the captain’s duties on the day by Depiro who had coach James Bamfield not available due to compulsory quarantine after returning from the UK.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta