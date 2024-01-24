Starlites JSD kept up their unbeaten streak last weekend as they took the most out of the battle between first and second place of the MAPFRE MSV LIFE Women’s League with Caffe Moak Luxol on Saturday. Meanwhile, Third-place Depiro extended their own winning streak with a win over Hibernians.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Starlites coach Fatih Dedelioglu said games against Luxol are ‘like chess matches’ and last week, their focus was defence.

“First of all, let me start by congratulating Luxol from players to coaches. I have a huge respect for Coach Santino (Coppa) and his mind,” Dedelioglu said.

“The games between us are like chess matches because in each game, both teams are working on new tweaks within their systems and additionally trying other backup scenarios during the game, so it is like one move from coach Santino, then one move from me.

