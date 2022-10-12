Hibernians and Caffe Moak Luxol had already met seven days earlier in the Super Cup final where Luxol registered quite a comfortable win. Yet this was surely not the case this time around in the opening game of the Women MBA Shield as Hibs gave a totally different performance and were very well in the game, even leading for a considerable amount of time.

It was only a 10-0 streak early in the final quarter that spearheaded Luxol to a win based also on the 55-point win format being adopted in the women’s MBA Shield this season.

Five early three balls catapulted Hibs to a 21-7 lead with Luxol also having to call an early timeout to try to limit this initial damage. Ashleigh van Vliet and Kristy Caruana banged in these long rangers.

