The MAPFRE MSV Life Women league continued last weekend with two games that resulted in wins for reigning champions Caffe Moak Luxol and rivals Starlites FIJO over ARMS Depiro and Hibernians respectively.

A superior offensive stretch late in the first quarter that was extended into the second quarter was the influential juncture in the game between Luxol an Depiro, which had initially a very balanced start with the two teams replying continuously to each other in the first eight minutes of play.

Treys from Casey Samuels and Nicole Agius had Depiro marginally in the lead with Luxol taking some time to find their mark with their tandem Gladys Avila and Josephine Diaby notching the St Andrews’ side’s first baskets.

Late buckets from Avila and Amanda Mercieca moved Luxol to a small 23-18 end-of-first-quarter lead but then, they started off on a very high note in the second rubber including a brace of Anna Fenech Pace hoops.

