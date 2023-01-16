Luxol St Andrews and Swieqi United shared the spoils in an exciting 3-3 scoreline in the most awaited match from the Enemed Futsal League.

The local champions had a positive first half, scoring three goals in the process. In the second half especially in the last six minutes, Swieqi went into aggressive mode, scored three goals, and also managed to salvage a point.

Marwan Telisi put St Andrews ahead with Mark Zammit and Celino Alves adding two more for the champions.

In the second half, Swieqi produced a fierce reaction and managed to restore parity in the last six minutes through their latest recruit Santiago Gutierrez, Dylan Pirotta, and keeper Brandon Debono.

