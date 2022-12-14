A tris of three-balls moved Starlites to a late first quarter 19-12 lead after that Luxol had the better start from the game’s tip-off.

In fact, free throws from the influential Mexican Gladiana Avila as well as centre Josephine Diaby had the St Andrews’ side forge ahead in the first rotations of the game clock.

However, a brace of Mikela Riolo long rangers and another similar basket netted by Stephanie Demartino, compounded by two Mid-range hoops from US import Amelia Simmons, led to a lead change in favour of the Naxxar side.

Luxol went through a very good patch for a number of minutes in the second quarter. They first brought the game to par and then also managed to regain the lead after they added a 10-0 streak with four buckets shared equally between sisters Anna and Lisa Fenech Pace.

More details here...