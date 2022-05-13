Caffe Moak Luxol 52

Hibernians 49

(9-10, 10-13, 19-9, 14-17)

Caffe Moak Luxol survived a late Hibs comeback to tie the finals series at 1-1, thereby surely extending this best-of-five series to at least game four.

Still, as even this series is demonstrating, there can be a lot of parity and even unpredictability between this year’s two women finalists.

There was nothing separating the two finalists in the first quarter where the lead changed hands on three occasions.

Three early hoops from Marcal had Caffe Moak Luxol set off with a very early lead only for the duo Ashleigh van Vliet and Kenyotta Jenkins to share points and have Hibs marginally 10-9 ahead after the first ten minutes.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta