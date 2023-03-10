Caffe Moak Luxol have been in fine form this season, leading the pack as the women’s league leaders and confirmed top seed for this season’s playoffs. However, one target which has eluded the title holders so far has been a cup trophy.

After their loss to Starlites FIJO in the Shield final in February, Santino Coppa’s clan will be looking to push for a chance at achieving a double this weekend with a double-header against the Fatih Dedelioglu-led ARMS Depiro on Friday (Tip-off: 8.15PM), and Sunday (Tip-off: 1.45PM).

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Luxol captain Mandi Mercieca believes their previous final defeat was a ‘wake-up call’ for the team after getting too confident during an impressive season.

“We have been doing very well on the whole during the season, and most of it is due to the consistency our younger players have shown during practice and games, with even the very young players stepping up when we needed them,” Mercieca said.

